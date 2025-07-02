Man on probation in Georgia faces new sex crimes charges in Florida

A man convicted of sexually assaulting a Gwinnett County woman is accused of a sex crime in Florida.

Florida arrest

What we know:

Police in Riviera Beach, Fla., arrested Isaiah Singleton and charged him with indecent exposure.

Court records confirm Singleton was convicted of that same crime in South Carolina in 2022.

What they're saying:

Alexis Kopp, the victim in the Gwinnett County crime, said the attack was traumatizing.

Kopp was disgusted as she watched bodycam video of police arresting the man ultimately convicted of sexually attacking her.

"It’s too much for me, it gives me flashbacks, I remember too much," Kopp said. "It’s something that has left a lasting impact on me in ways that are unfortunate."

Georgia arrest

What we know:

Back on January 12, Kopp was finishing work at an apartment complex on Northwoods Lake Ct. in Duluth. "I heard sprinting behind me and heard ‘I got you.’" The next thing she knew, "he had his arms my waist and was trying to grapple me down in between the cars, trying to pull my pants off, trying to get inside my pants," Kopp said.

Kopp said she screamed. Someone she worked with hit the attacker. Duluth police caught him a short time later.

"I just wanted to get as far away from him as humanly possible," Kopp said.

The Gwinnett County Solicitor’s Office confirms Isaiah Singleton was convicted of sexual battery and public indecency on February 24. Singleton was sentenced to 24 months of probation, a fine of $500 and 35 days in jail. A judge suspended that jail sentence pending completion of a psycho-sexual evaluation and treatment.

On Wednesday, police in Riviera Beach, confirmed they arrested singleton over the weekend for a similar crime on May 30th. "The male’s DNA was found on the female’s clothing," said the Riviera Beach Police Department. The suspect was identified as Isaiah Singleton, date of birth 12/27/2000."

Riviera Beach police say Singleton is the same man found guilty in Georgia. "He was convicted of a misdemeanor assault in Georgia and he also spent two-and-a-half years in South Carolina for a similar incident," Riviera Beach Police said.

Kopp said the assault left her shaken.

Surviving the attack

What they're saying:

"I don’t leave my house as much as I once did, I don’t go in public areas as often as once would have," Kopp said. "My fiancé can no longer come up behind me and hug on me or surprise me."

Kopp says she’s coming forward to try to protect other potential victims. "I really just want to help these other women be voice, to encourage any other victims he may have still out there, come forward to let them know that they’re not alone and that they have nothing to be scared of," Kopp said.

Possible parole violation

What's next:

Singleton is behind bars at the Palm Beach County jail.

He’s charged with indecent exposure.

The Gwinnett County solicitor’s office says this new arrest could affect Singleton’s probation here in Georgia "If his probation officer files a violation of probation petition. He could be made to answer to the judge about his new charges, which are a violation of his probation."