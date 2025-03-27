2,400 CDC jobs to be cut in HHS overhaul announced by Secretary Kennedy

article

The Department of Health and Human Services is undergoing a dramatic overhaul, slashing its workforce and reshaping its mission in one of the most significant reorganizations in agency history.

What we know:

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Thursday that HHS will reduce its total number of employees from 82,000 to 62,000 — a cut of 20,000 positions. About half of those reductions come from buyouts and early retirements, while the other 10,000 will be layoffs, according to Washington Post.

In addition to workforce cuts, the department will consolidate its 28 divisions into 15 and reduce regional offices from 10 to five. The changes are expected to save approximately $1.8 billion annually.

A new umbrella organization called the Administration for a Healthy America will take over core functions, with a renewed focus on "safe, wholesome food, clean water, and the elimination of environmental toxins," according to a news release.

The Food and Drug Administration will lose 3,500 employees but retain all reviewers and inspectors. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will lose around 300 staffers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, headquartered in Atlanta, will lose 2,400 employees. The CDC will also be "refocused on fighting epidemics" and will take over the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, which manages the nation's emergency stockpile.

What they're saying:

"We are committed to protecting the health of all Americans in the most efficient and impactful way possible," Kennedy said. "This restructuring allows us to put our resources where they are needed most."

The agency said the job cuts and restructuring will streamline operations while preserving critical safety review and inspection roles.

Divisions scheduled to be eliminated include the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Health Resources and Services Administration, which includes a program focused on HIV treatment.

What's next:

The restructuring process is expected to begin immediately, although no specific timeline was provided for the full implementation. Staff reductions will occur in phases, starting with voluntary departures followed by layoffs.

The long-term impact on public health oversight, food safety, and medical coverage programs like Medicare and Medicaid remains to be seen, though Kennedy insists core services will continue uninterrupted.

Other Developments:

Earlier this week, President Trump announced that interim CDC director Susan Monarez will become the permanent director after the withdrawal of his previous nominee.

RELATED: Trump to nominate acting CDC director Susan Monarez for permanent role

Additionally, 5 senior officials reportedly resigned unexpectedly this week leaving several key roles vacant.

RELATED: 5 senior officials reportedly resign unexpectedly

Why you should care:

HHS oversees vital programs and services that affect nearly every American, including Medicare, Medicaid, public health research, and food and drug safety. The scale of these cuts — especially to agencies like the CDC — could significantly affect how the nation responds to future health emergencies.