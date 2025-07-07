SWAT team called to Stirrup Way: Woman arrested without injury

article

A woman wanted on an active arrest warrant was taken into custody on Monday without injury following a response by the Cobb County Police Department’s SWAT team.

What we know:

Uniformed patrol officers initially responded to a residence in the 5400 block of Stirrup Way to locate the woman.

After arriving at the scene, officers requested support from the department’s SWAT unit, which took over the operation.

What they're saying:

"The female subject was taken into custody without injury or significant incident," Cobb County Police said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The name of the woman and her charges have not yet been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.