Lake Lanier boat explosion: Fast response by Hall County FD

The Hall County Fire Department said a fast response time may have helped save a family whose boat blew up on July 4.

July 4th explosion on Lake Lanier

The department said it's used to a busy summer, with nearly 12 million visitors coming to Lake Lanier, but it was still scary to hear the call about the family's boat exploding.

"I know that it was two parents and I believe five or six children and all were treated," said Kimberlie Ledsinger, Hall County Fire Department's public information officer. "So, I mean, it was definitely nerve-wracking when the call came out, because it's not every day that you have that many children and people in need on a boat fire like this."

The family's boat blew up just outside the Margaritaville at Lake Lanier on Friday.

Fast response

A fire boat was near the cove when it happened. "We were actually just around the corner. They heard it and saw the explosion. So this was the quickest response time we've probably ever had on the lake," Ledsinger said.

When the fire boat got on scene, crews had to pull people from the water and from the wreckage before they could even start fighting the flames.

"There were about 5-foot flames. I mean, as you could tell from all the footage, the fire completely engulfed the entire boat," Ledsinger said.

Injuries from the explosion

Most of the victims were taken to local hospitals, but one had to be airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital's burn unit.

The department said the victims suffered second and third degree burns. Ledsinger said it could have been much worse though. "So with that many people and with an explosion, to that extent, we feel thankful that no one did die from the fire," she said.

Ledsinger said Hall County Fire Marshals are still investigating the cause of the explosion.

Preventing a boat from exploding

And while we don't know what exactly caused it, she said regular maintenance on a boat can go a long way in preventing tragedy. "Being aware if there's odors or if it's running a certain way that you're not used to, just being aware of those things and not leaving it to chance and taking care of it as best as you can," Ledsinger said.

She also added that wearing a life jacket in an event like this can greatly increase your chances of survival and make it easier for firefighters to find you in the water.