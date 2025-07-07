McDonald's Egg McMuffin heats up this summer with limited-time spicy sandwich

article

The Brief McDonald's is launching Spicy McMuffin sandwiches nationwide for a limited time starting July 8, featuring Spicy Pepper Sauce and new variations like the Spicy Sausage McMuffin. The Spicy McMuffin sandwiches aim to deliver bold flavors and are a modern twist on the classic Egg McMuffin, which helped establish the fast-food breakfast category over 50 years ago. The Egg McMuffin, invented in 1971, remains a top seller and cornerstone of McDonald's breakfast menu, now enhanced with a spicy twist to attract more customers.



McDonald’s is turning up the heat on breakfast with the nationwide launch of its new Spicy McMuffin sandwiches, available for a limited time starting July 8.

Spicy McMuffin sandwiches

What we know:

The updated lineup puts a fiery spin on the classic Egg McMuffin, featuring the chain’s signature Spicy Pepper Sauce alongside the familiar layers of melty cheese, a 100% cage-free freshly cracked egg, Canadian bacon, and a toasted, buttered English muffin. Two new variations—the Spicy Sausage McMuffin and the Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg—will also be offered.

McDonald's big announcement

What they're saying:

Whether it’s a busy morning commute or a slow start to the day, McDonald’s says the sandwiches are designed to "deliver big, bold flavors."

"But don’t snooze too long," the company said in its announcement. "Just like your social media stories, the Spicy McMuffin won’t last forever."

The Egg McMuffin: A brief history

The backstory:

The spicy rollout adds a modern twist to a fast-food mainstay that helped launch the quick-service breakfast category more than 50 years ago.

The Egg McMuffin was invented in 1971 by Herb Peterson, a McDonald’s franchise owner in Santa Barbara, California, who modeled it as a portable version of eggs Benedict. His version included a freshly cracked egg cooked in a circular mold, a slice of Canadian bacon, and American cheese served on a toasted English muffin.

Peterson pitched the idea to McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc without corporate approval. In his autobiography, Kroc recalled it as a "crazy idea"—but one he immediately embraced. The sandwich was tested regionally before launching nationwide in 1975, becoming the first breakfast item sold by a major fast-food chain.

The success of the Egg McMuffin laid the groundwork for McDonald’s expanded breakfast menu, including hotcakes, sausage biscuits, and breakfast burritos. By the 1980s, breakfast had become a key source of revenue for the company.

In 2015, the chain introduced all-day breakfast in response to strong customer demand, with the Egg McMuffin remaining a cornerstone offering.

More than five decades after its debut, the Egg McMuffin remains a top seller—and now, with a spicy new twist, McDonald’s is hoping to bring even more sizzle to the morning routine.

What's next:

The Spicy Sausage McMuffin and the Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg will start to appear on the menu on July 8.