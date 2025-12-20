Hall County seizes 100 animals in Gainesville hoarding case

article

The Brief Hall County officers seized 100 animals from a Gainesville home in a large hoarding case. The rescued animals are receiving veterinary care but are not yet available for adoption. Investigators have not identified the resident or confirmed whether criminal charges will follow.



Hall County Animal Services seized 100 animals from a Gainesville home on Friday after officers responded to a hoarding case on Honeysuckle Road, officials said.

What we know:

Animal Control arrived at the residence around 10 a.m. and removed 82 dogs, seven cats, eight rabbits, one horse, one bird and one fish. All of the animals were taken to the Hall County Animal Shelter, where staff are providing veterinary evaluations and care. Officials said the animals are not yet available for rescue.

The case remains under investigation by Hall County Animal Control.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said who lived at the home or whether anyone will face charges.

Officials have not released the conditions inside the residence, how long the animals were there, what prompted the call to Animal Control, or whether additional animals may still be unaccounted for.

Investigators have also not detailed the medical conditions of the rescued animals or when, if at all, they might become available for adoption.

What you can do:

Residents who want to help can donate to the Friends of Hall County Animal Services Fund. The shelter is open for adoptions, foster inquiries and volunteers Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and more information is available at hallcounty.org.