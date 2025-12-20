Prosecutors say UGA ticket, investment scam pulled in nearly $1M

article

The Brief Prosecutors say Matthew Neet took about $943,000 through fake investment deals and fraudulent UGA football tickets. Investigators allege Neet never intended to invest funds or provide tickets and kept the money for himself. Federal officials warn fans and investors to verify offers as scammers target high-demand college football events.



An Alpharetta man accused of stealing nearly $943,000 from real estate investors and University of Georgia football fans has been arraigned on a federal wire fraud charge.

What we know:

Prosecutors say 43-year-old Matthew Neet collected money from at least two dozen people by offering bogus investment opportunities and fake UGA football tickets. Neet waived indictment and agreed to proceed by criminal information on December 19.

Investigators said Neet pitched fake investments in teak and timberland property in Costa Rica and falsely claimed he could deliver UGA tickets for games against Alabama, Texas, and Mississippi. According to prosecutors, he never intended to invest the money or provide the tickets and instead kept the funds for himself.

Matthew Neet

Neet was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge John K. Larkins III.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said Neet targeted fans during one of the busiest times of the year for college football. "Neet allegedly defrauded at least two dozen football fans and investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars," Hertzberg said. "As we enter the college football playoff, fans should exercise caution when purchasing tickets for games. Unfortunately, scammers may seek to exploit the rich history and tradition of college football for quick cash. And, as always, investors should be wary of too-good-to-be-true wealth building opportunities."

FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown said fans and investors should verify offers before sending money. "Neet allegedly exploited college football fans and investors for personal gain, and the FBI is committed to holding those who engage in fraud accountable," Brown said. "As the popularity of college football continues to grow, we urge fans and investors alike to be vigilant and verify the legitimacy of any offers they receive, particularly when large sums of money are at stake."