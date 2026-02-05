McDonough police searching for woman last seen in 2024
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Investigators are seeking the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing since the end of 2024.
What we know:
Kerri Lamar was reported missing to the McDonough Police Department and has not been seen or heard from since late 2024, authorities said.
Police believe someone may have information that could help find Lamar.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers to submit tips. Information that leads to any significant developments could lead to a reward of up to $5,000.
You can submit information by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppersatlanta.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
What we don't know:
Officials did not release any further information about Lamar, including her age, where she is from, what she was last seen doing, or whether they believe she is endangered.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Atlanta Crime Stoppers and the McDonough Police Department.