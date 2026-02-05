The Healing Bridge Clinic scrambles after sudden loss of x-ray, mammogram services

The Brief A free medical clinic that serves uninsured patients in south metro Atlanta is scrambling after a major medical provider suspended services without warning, according to The Healing Bridge Clinic’s executive director, Mike Conaway. Without medical imaging, the clinic is unable to provide many of the services it currently offers, including podiatry, cardiology, neurology, and women’s health. Healing Bridge is attempting to find a new imaging partner.



A medical clinic in Fayette County that provides free care to uninsured patients says it is in dire need itself. The Healing Bridge Clinic says a medical provider responsible for imaging, such as X-rays and mammograms, has pulled out, which has had a big impact on the clinic.

What they're saying:

The Healing Bridge Clinic in Peachtree City opened its doors in 2009, serving Fayette and surrounding counties with free medical care.

"We have cardiology, orthopedics, podiatry, dermatology, GYN, neurology, and psychiatry," said Mike Conaway, executive director of The Healing Bridge Clinic. He says they have 21 providers from Fayette and Coweta counties who are among the top names in their industry.

However, some of that care is in jeopardy after an imaging company suspended services to Healing Bridge immediately and without notice. "Imaging is vital to our care plan. Our podiatrist, for example, needs an X-ray on every patient she sees," Conaway said. Other fields that require imaging include cardiology, neurology, and women’s health.

What's next:

Healing Bridge is in talks with other companies and hospitals to bridge the gap. They are reaching out for help to find a permanent solution.

What you can do:

If you live in Fayette or the surrounding counties and are in need of medical care, or are interested in finding out more about The Healing Bridge Clinic, you can find them online and on social media. You can also learn how to volunteer and donate.