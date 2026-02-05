Convicted felon wanted for assault of Buckhead woman; Atlanta police ramp up search

The Brief Police are searching for Kwame Shabazz, who is suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in Buckhead. Shabazz has a violent criminal history that includes an attempted murder conviction and at least two escapes from custody. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Shabazz's capture and indictment.



Atlanta police are searching for a man with a lengthy criminal history, now suspected of forcing his way into a Buckhead woman's apartment and sexually assaulting her in late January. Investigators believe he is involved in a similar case in College Park.

What we know:

Kwame Shabazz, 31, is wanted for the following charges:

Rape

Sexual battery

Aggravated sexual battery

False imprisonment

Hindering person making an emergency call

Burglary

Aggravated assault

Rape (College Park police)

Kwame Shabazz, 31, is suspected of sexually assaulting a Buckhead woman in late January.

Shabazz forced his way into a Buckhead apartment complex on Cosmopolitan Drive NE on Jan. 22 as someone was attempting to close the doors, a witness told police. That witness then called the concierge immediately, but when they returned, Shabazz had disappeared. He then made his way to a hallway where he saw the victim taking her trash out.

Shabazz forced his way into her apartment and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The next day, another woman said that Shabazz reportedly exposed himself in the 2200 block of Piedmont Avenue NE, which is around the corner from the apartment where the assault happened.

Police provided several surveillance videos showing Shabazz walking around the Buckhead area and believe he is likely homeless.

Surveillance footage of Kwame Shabazz walking around Cosmopolitan Drive on January 22, 206. (Provided by the Atlanta Police Department)

College Park police have issued arrest warrants for Shabazz in connection with a separate reported rape.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with information on Shabazz or who believes they may have seen him to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or text CSGA to 738477.

Tips can be submitted anonymously. Additionally, people can submit information through www.stopcrimeatl.org or through the P3 Tips app.

Authorities are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Shabazz's capture and indictment.

What they're saying:

The Buckhead victim called 911 immediately after the assault occurred, according to police.

"She's been very cooperative, very brave," said Lt. Rodney Crosby of the Atlanta Police Department. "…She came forward right away in the sexual assault. We commend her for what she's done."

The woman and the witness who called the concierge were both able to identify Shabazz from a lineup, Lt. Crosby said.

Police also said they believe Shabazz stole an e-bike.

Dig deeper:

Georgia Department of Corrections records show Shabazz was previously convicted of attempted murder in 2015. While serving his sentence for the conviction, Shabazz escaped from the Atlanta Transitional Center in April 2020.

According to Fulton County jail records, he was arrested by deputies on Jul. 1, 2022, and charged with escape and simple battery. He was released from the Fulton County Jail on Jul. 15, 2022, although it is unclear where he went afterward.

After his 2022 release, Shabazz was booked into the Fulton County jail seven more times on charges that include escape, riot in a penal institution, drug court sanctions, and probation violations.

His latest arrest in Fulton County occurred on Apr. 29, 2025, according to jail records. Those charges include disorderly conduct, probation violation, reckless conduct, riot in a penal institution, and simple battery. He was released from the Fulton County Jail in this instance on Aug. 16, 2025.

According to Fulton County court records, that case appears to still be open.