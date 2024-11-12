Expand / Collapse search

Georgia man arrested in $1.3M UGA fake ticket scam

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 12, 2024 7:49am EST
JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man faces charges in connection with a University of Georgia ticket scam, authorities report. 

Deputies from Jones County in central Georgia say that Matthew Timothy Neet advertised non-existent tickets online, scamming victims across the state.

Following an investigation, deputies uncovered that this incident was part of a broader scheme. Officials say Neet’s alleged scam has misled more than 30 victims statewide, resulting in total losses estimated at $1.3 million.

Neet was apprehended in Louisiana last week and subsequently extradited to the Jones County Jail. He is currently being held without bond.