Firefighters rescue person from Athens house fire on Christmas Eve

The Brief Firefighters rescued a person from a home nearly engulfed by flames on Christmas Eve in Athens. Crews used a thermal imaging camera to locate and remove the occupant during interior operations. The rescued person was hospitalized and later transferred to the Augusta Burn Center with extensive injuries.



Firefighters in Athens rescued a person from a burning home late Christmas Eve.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 10:40 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of North Avenue. When firefighters arrived, the one-story house was almost fully engulfed in flames.

Crews began pouring water on the home from the outside while other firefighters suited up to head inside. Firefighters using a thermal imaging camera located one of the residents inside the home.

The person was quickly removed from the house and brought out to medics, who transported the patient to Piedmont Athens Regional. Because of extensive injuries, the patient was later transferred to the Augusta Burn Center.

Officials said no one else was inside the home at the time.

Athens-Clarke County firefighters work to extinguish a residential structure fire in the 600 block of North Avenue after rescuing an occupant from the home on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2025. (Athens-Clarke County Fire Department)

What they're saying:

"This incident highlights the importance of coordinated fire attack, rapid decision-making, and selfless teamwork," Chief Nate Moss said. "Because of the quick actions of our firefighters, a person was located, and life-saving efforts were made under extremely challenging conditions. We are extremely proud of their actions."

What we don't know:

The identity of the person and the extent of the injuries have not been disclosed.

What you can do:

The Fire Marshal’s Office is actively investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact Capt. Kevin Kearney, the lead investigator, at 706-613-3365.