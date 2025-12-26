Georgia voter data lawsuit draws intervention from voting rights organizations

article

The Brief DOJ is suing Georgia to force the release of unredacted statewide voter registration data, including sensitive personal information. Voting rights groups intervened, warning the data release could violate privacy laws and enable voter targeting or disenfranchisement. Raffensperger has been ordered to appear in federal court Jan. 29 and has not yet filed a legal response.



Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been ordered to appear in federal court in Macon later this month as a legal fight escalates over whether the federal government can force the state to turn over sensitive voter registration data.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit seeking to compel the release of Georgia’s full statewide voter registration list in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.

DOJ seeks Georgia voters' personal information

The backstory:

The lawsuit, filed Dec. 18, alleges Georgia violated federal election law by refusing to provide unredacted voter records after repeated written demands from the U.S. Attorney General. The DOJ argues that federal statutes require states to preserve and make available election records, including voter registration data, upon request.

According to the complaint, the department began contacting Georgia election officials in July and renewed its request in August, seeking a complete electronic copy of the state’s voter registration list with all fields included. Those fields include each voter’s full name, date of birth, residential address, and either a driver’s license number, the last four digits of a Social Security number, or a unique identifier assigned under federal law.

Georgia officials ultimately provided a voter list in December but withheld certain information, citing state law that prohibits disclosure of sensitive personal data such as full birth dates, driver’s license numbers, and Social Security information. The Justice Department says that refusal violates the Civil Rights Act of 1960 and has asked the court to order the records produced within five days of any ruling.

Voting rights groups intervene in case

What we know:

Voting rights organizations have moved to intervene in the case, arguing the dispute affects the privacy and voting rights of millions of Georgians. Common Cause and Rosario Palacios, the organization’s Georgia director, filed an unopposed motion to intervene as defendants on Dec. 23.

In court filings, the groups argue that releasing nonpublic voter data would unlawfully facilitate the creation of a national voter database and expose voters to potential targeting, mass challenges, or disenfranchisement. They contend the requested data includes information protected by both Georgia law and federal privacy statutes.

The motion to intervene also cites reporting and prior litigation involving federal efforts to collect voter data nationwide, asserting the information could be used in politically motivated ways by the current Trump administration. The filing states that voters who are naturalized citizens, have prior felony convictions, vote by mail, or have complex registration histories could face heightened risk.

DOJ claims authority over voter probes

What they're saying:

The Justice Department disputes those claims, maintaining it is acting within its enforcement authority under the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act, and the Civil Rights Act. Federal law, the department argues, allows the attorney general to inspect and copy election records without courts evaluating the underlying purpose of the request.

Raffensberger summoned to appear

The other side:

Raffensperger, who is running for governor, has not publicly responded to the lawsuit or the order to appear. As of the most recent filings, he had not yet filed an answer or motion to dismiss. In a prior message posted to X, he maintained that "Georgia has the most secure elections in the country and all voters were verified with photo ID and lawfully cast their ballots."

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tours the Paulding County election office on Aug. 13, 2024. (FOX 5)

U.S. v Brad Raffensperger

What's next:

The case is one of more than 20 similar lawsuits filed nationwide as the Justice Department seeks voter registration records from states that declined to provide unredacted data. The outcome could have broad implications as Georgia approaches the next federal election cycle, now less than a year away.

A hearing is scheduled before U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal in Macon on Jan 29, 2026.