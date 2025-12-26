Coworkers mourn restaurant worker killed by alleged drunk driver in Doraville

The Brief Cesar Marquez was struck and killed while walking home from a MARTA station. Juan Jiminez was arrested and charged with DUI and vehicular homicide. Coworkers are calling for safety improvements at the dark intersection where the crash occurred.



Coworkers are mourning a 21-year-old restaurant employee who was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver while walking home from a MARTA station in Doraville.

What they're saying:

Cesar Marquez, known to friends and colleagues as "Alonso," was a kitchen worker at the Steamhouse Lounge. His manager, Holly Webb, described him as a positive, hardworking young man who had journeyed from Peru to the United States in search of a better life. At the time of his death, he was in the process of becoming a U.S. citizen.

"He had so much potential. He was going to go far. He really was," Webb said. "He was always positive. He was always smiling. He always made a joke. He made a point to come and say hey."

The incident occurred Saturday night after Marquez finished his shift. According to Webb, he took MARTA toward his home, but he never completed the final walk from the station.

The backstory:

Doraville police say Marquez was struck at the intersection of Buford Highway and Jess Norman Way by a driver identified as Juan Jiminez. Authorities allege Jiminez fled the scene after the crash but was later apprehended. He now faces several charges, including DUI and vehicular homicide.

What's next:

The tragedy has sparked a call for safety improvements at the intersection where the crash occurred. Webb noted the area is notoriously dangerous for pedestrians, despite its proximity to public transit.

"There are no lights in that area. No crosswalks. You're going to assume at a MARTA station there will be foot traffic... there's nothing there to protect people," Webb said. "It's just over and over and over again. Something has to be done. That's not fair."

Marquez's coworkers, whom he considered family, are now organizing efforts to help return his body to Peru so he can be buried with his relatives.

"He left here Saturday night... worked all day Saturday... said goodbye... got on MARTA and went home and was walking home from MARTA, and he never made it," Webb said.