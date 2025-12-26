Jonesboro man survives head-on crash with shooting victim

The Brief Alfredo Hernandez survived a head-on collision with a driver who had been shot. Rylan Martin died from his gunshot wounds after running a red light and striking a truck. Clayton County police are investigating the shooting that occurred on Flint River Road.



A Jonesboro man is recovering from his injuries after a shooting victim crashed head-on into his vehicle at an intersection Tuesday night.

19-year-old killed in Flint River Road shooting

The backstory:

Alfredo Hernandez was driving home from work on Tara Boulevard when he approached the intersection at Fayetteville Road. According to Hernandez, the light had just turned green, and he began to move toward Flint River Road when the collision occurred.

"I made it about halfway there, and that's all I remember," Hernandez said.

Jonesboro police identified the other driver as 19-year-old Rylan Martin. Investigators say Martin was driving east on Flint River Road when he ran a red light and struck Hernandez’s pickup truck.

Upon arriving at the scene, investigators discovered that Martin had been shot prior to the crash. Both men were rushed to area hospitals, where Clayton County police confirmed that Martin later died from his wounds.

Hernandez was eventually released from the hospital, though he is suffering from internal injuries and several lacerations.

Man's car crashed during shooting

What they're saying:

"I have cuts inside of both of my eyes that hurt really bad," Hernandez said.

While his pickup truck was a total loss, Hernandez said he is grateful to have survived the encounter.

"I spent a few times yesterday just crying to myself, you know like, it could happen to anybody," he said. "I’m just glad I’m here. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of who was shot; it’s really hard."

What we don't know:

The shooting is believed to have occurred in the 600 block of Flint River Road. Clayton County police have not yet released any information regarding potential suspects or a motive in the shooting.