2 shot at DeKalb County apartments on Creste Drive

Two people were shot at a DeKalb County apartment complex. (FOX 5)

Two people were shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 600 block of Creste Drive, according to police. When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

Police said the victims were taken to a hospital, and their injuries were described as "moderate."

Police remain on the scene investigating.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the shooting, if a suspect has been identified, or who the victims are.

FOX 5 has a crew headed to the scene.