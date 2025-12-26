2 shot at DeKalb County apartments on Creste Drive
Two people were shot at a DeKalb County apartment complex. (FOX 5)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 600 block of Creste Drive, according to police. When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.
Police said the victims were taken to a hospital, and their injuries were described as "moderate."
Police remain on the scene investigating.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what caused the shooting, if a suspect has been identified, or who the victims are.
FOX 5 has a crew headed to the scene.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 emailing DeKalb County Police Department.