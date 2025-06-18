Former CDC employees staging 'die-in' Thursday afternoon

article

The Brief Former CDC staff and activists will stage a "die-in" protest today outside the CDC's Clifton campus. The demonstration aims to highlight the dangers of cutting CDC services and scientific research. Organizers say the recent cuts threaten public health and access to life-saving information.



Former CDC employees, scientists, and community activists are planning a dramatic protest outside the agency's Clifton campus in DeKalb County today.

What we know:

The group is organizing a "die-in" demonstration to protest recent staffing cuts and funding reductions at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Organizers say the symbolic act is meant to highlight the life-threatening consequences of slashing essential CDC services and halting critical scientific research.

What they're saying:

Participants say the cuts not only affect public health infrastructure but also threaten the CDC’s ability to provide life-saving information and respond to emerging health threats. The protest is scheduled to take place later today.

The backstory:

FOX 5 Atlanta reported last week that hundreds of CDC employees were reinstated after being laid off in April as a result of recommendations made by DOGE. According to Health and Human Services, the reinstated workers include 200 employees from the Center for HIV, Hepatitis, STD and Tuberculosis Prevention and another 150 from the Environmental Health division, which includes a lab focused on lead poisoning prevention.

PREVIOUS STORIES