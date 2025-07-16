Bricks fall from historic downtown Atlanta hotel, forcing road closures

article

The Brief Bricks fell from the Rhodes-Haverty Building's exterior Wednesday night, prompting emergency lane and sidewalk closures near Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. Atlanta DOT closed surrounding sidewalks as a safety measure; no timeline has been provided for reopening. The Residence Inn by Marriott, housed in the historic building, remains open and is still accepting guests.



Emergency crews shut down part of Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta late Wednesday after bricks began falling from the exterior of the historic Rhodes-Haverty Building, now operating as the Residence Inn by Marriott.

The incident prompted the closure of one lane of Peachtree Street between John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE and Williams Street NW. Additionally, Williams Street NW was completely shut down from Forsyth Street NW to Peachtree Street.

Peachtree, William streets lanes closed

What we know:

Atlanta police officers were on scene throughout the evening, diverting traffic around the building, located at 134 Peachtree St NW. FOX 5 crews reported visible damage to the building’s exterior, noting a bowing stack of bricks and some that had already fallen from a corner midway up the structure.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, and the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) closed the sidewalks surrounding the building as a precaution.

Police officers direct traffic outside the Residence Inn by Mariott located at 134 Peachtree Street NW in downtown Atlanta on July 16, 2025.

Residence Inn by Marriott remains open

What they're saying:

The hotel said it remained operating as normal and was continuing to accept guests.

Peachtree Street sidewalks closed

What we don't know:

ATLDOT has not yet provided a timeline for when the roads or sidewalks will reopen.

Downtown Atlanta detour

What you can do:

The following detours are in effect:

Southbound on Peachtree St:

Turn left on John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE,

Right on Courtland St NE,

Right on Auburn St NW,

Then left back onto Peachtree St.

Westbound on Peachtree St:

Turn right on Ellis St NE,

Right on Courtland St NE,

Right on Auburn St NW,

Then left back onto Peachtree St.

Rhodes-Haverty Building history

Dig deeper:

The 21-story Rhodes-Haverty Building, constructed in the late 1920s by furniture magnates Amos G. Rhodes and J.J. Haverty, was once the tallest building in Atlanta until 1954.

Noted for its steel frame, buff brick façade, granite base, and terra-cotta detailing, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979 and designated a local landmark in 1989.

The building, which features lobby murals by artist Athos Menaboni painted in 1929, was converted into a Residence Inn in the late 1990s.

A renovation in 2015 was noted by the hotel, although it did not specify whether the building’s brick façade was part of the updates.