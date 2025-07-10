Survey shows support for LGBTQ center in Atlanta, officials say

article

The Brief Officials say they've seen overwhelming support for a plan to create an LGBTQ community center in Atlanta. A year-long study into the feasibility of the project has reached the halfway point. The group plans to continue its roundtable series with the first focused on the city's Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ history on the way.



The team working on plans for Atlanta's new LGBTQ community center are at the halfway mark of a year-long feasibility study for the project.

Officials say they've seen overwhelming support for the center as part of their community outreach.

What we know:

The proposed center is expected to serve as a resource hub offering services and convening opportunities for Atlanta's LGBTQ community.

The study, which is being conducted by the Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority, will last for one year. Afterward, findings will be reported to Atlanta’s Mayor and City Council.

"Now actually feels like the perfect time where something like this should be built," said Malik Brown, who is overseeing the feasibility study for the new LGBTQ center. "The vision and the idea is really going to be driven by what the community tells us."

What they're saying:

The team running the survey says they've received more than a thousand responses and have spoken to residents at sit-downs and roundtables across the city.

According to their preliminary findings, 96% of respondents support creating the community center, with 85% saying its creation was "extremely important."

The most common community requests were mental health and counseling services, LGBTQ+ youth programs, and an LGBTQ+ cultural museum.

Officials say the biggest location considerations were MARTA access, parking, and other transit options.

Of the respondents, 86% identify as LGBTQ+ and 14% as allies. The majority of respondents live in the city.

What's next:

In the last six months, the team has hired a project director, assembled an exploratory committee, and met with leaders of major cities across North America.

The group plans to continue its roundtable series with the first focused on the city's Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ history on the way. It also has planned sessions with Black LGBTQ+ leaders, trans residents, college students, AAPI and Latino communities, faith leaders, and more.

What you can do:

The survey can be accessed here. There's also a multilingual version.