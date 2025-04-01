Proposed LGBTQ Center in Atlanta sparks community conversation

The Brief There's a feasibility study underway for an LGBTQ center in Atlanta. Public input is being sought through town halls, round tables, and surveys. The new center aims to support and empower Atlanta's LGBTQ community.



There's a possibility a new LGBTQ center could soon come to Atlanta. Officials have begun a study exploring the proposal.

"Now actually feels like the perfect time where something like this should be built," said Malik Brown, who is overseeing the feasibility study for the new LGBTQ center. "The vision and the idea is really going to be driven by what the community tells us."

"The bigger picture of the work we do is about empowering people and acting as a catalyst for community building," said Kerry Stewart, executive director of the Atlanta-Fulton County Recreation Authority.

Stewart's team will present their findings to Atlanta’s Mayor and City Council.

What we know:

The Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority is conducting a feasibility study for a new LGBTQ center in the city. The proposed center is expected to serve as a resource hub offering services and convening opportunities for Atlanta's LGBTQ community.

The study is expected to last for one year.

Afterward, findings will be reported to Atlanta’s Mayor and City Council. Public input will be gathered through town halls, round tables, and an online survey.

The survey can be accessed here. There's also a multilingual version.

What's next:

The Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority will continue its feasibility study, with results to be presented to local government. Besides the survey, community members can participate in the discussion through the town halls and round table discussions.

"Atlanta really does remain a beacon for LGBTQ people," said Malik Brown. "It’s my hometown, so I’m a little biased. But just knowing the supportive government, the supportive residents, our supportive corporate community, it just makes a lot of sense right now."