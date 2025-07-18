Family of man killed during Atlanta homeless encampment sweep filing lawsuit against city

article

The Brief Cornelius Taylor was killed while Atlanta Public Works crews were cleaning out an encampment on Old Wheat Street in January. Since his death, the city has adopted new policies to help homeless people, and the encampment he was living in has been fully cleared. The family said Taylor's death was "preventable and unjustified," and is filing a civil lawsuit against the city of Atlanta.



The family of a man killed during a sweep of an Atlanta homeless encampment is set to announce a civil lawsuit against the city over his death.

Cornelius Taylor's family will discuss the lawsuit at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

The backstory:

The 46-year-old was killed on Jan. 16, when Atlanta Public Works crews were cleaning out an encampment on Old Wheat Street, which is near the King Center.

Witnesses at the camp and homeless outreach groups told FOX 5 a truck ran over Taylor while he was in his tent.

One resident of the camp said that Taylor was asleep when city crews arrived at the camp and announced they were going to clear away the tents.

In an incident report released in late January by the Atlanta Police Department, an officer said he noticed a man waving at him from a tent near where the machine had just been and quickly called for an ambulance.

The officer said that Taylor was "in clear distress" and had to be pulled out of his tent. After he was out of the collapsed structure, Taylor "declined quickly," the officer wrote.

Medics rushed Taylor to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What they're saying:

In a release discussing the lawsuit, the family described Taylor's death as "preventable and unjustified," blaming the city's "failure to take basic safety precautions."

"All it took to save Cornelius Taylor’s life was for the City of Atlanta to inspect his tent to see whether anyone was inside before crushing it with a piece of heavy equipment," said Attorney Harold Spence, Partner at Davis Bozeman Law. "That basic safety check didn’t happen. A simple visual inspection of a few seconds’ duration would have revealed Mr. Taylor’s sleeping presence inside the tent and prevented a fatal tragedy."

"The family’s initial focus was assisting and advocating for the humane and dignified relocation of Mr. Taylor’s unhoused brothers and sisters into housing," said Attorney Mawuli Mel Davis, Partner at Davis Bozeman Law. "While that work continues, the next step towards full justice for Cornelius Taylor is holding all parties accountable under civil law."

Dig deeper:

After Taylor's death, the city temporarily stopped sweeps and created a task force to examine its current policies to address homelessness. Those findings and recommendations were released in June.

Earlier this month, city officials, police and housing advocates cleared the encampment, offering shelter and services to its residents.

While the housing offered is currently temporary, officials say they are working with partner organizations to identify next steps for permanent housing solutions.