Roswell residents continue to fight changes at historic Mimosa Hall

The Brief Residents are voicing concerns after more than 100 trees were cleared from Roswell's historic Mimosa Hall and Gardens. Supporters launched a petition urging the city to preserve the site, catalog artifacts, and involve the public in future plans. City officials say all work complies with regulations, but critics argue the site’s historical integrity is at risk.



Some Roswell residents are raising concerns about recent changes at Mimosa Hall and Gardens, a historic property they say deserves more careful preservation.

What we know:

City crews have cleared more than 100 trees from the site as part of ongoing work. Officials insist they are in compliance with all rules and regulations, but the changes have sparked concern among community members who feel the city has failed to protect the integrity of the landmark.

What they're saying:

Supporters of Mimosa Hall have launched a petition to "Save What’s Left" of the gardens. In addition to preservation efforts, they are calling for the cataloguing of artifacts from the site and for the city to seek public input before moving forward with any future projects.

The historic estate, located near Roswell’s downtown area, has long been a cherished part of the city’s cultural and natural landscape.