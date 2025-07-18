Korean War soldier identified after 75 years to be buried in Canton today

article

The Brief U.S. Army Corporal Anthony Konze, missing since 1950 during the Korean War, has been identified through scientific analysis and will be laid to rest in Canton on July 18. Konze’s remains were initially discovered in 1951 and buried as an unknown soldier in Hawaii until confirmed by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in 2024. The public is invited to attend his funeral at Darby Funeral Home and burial with full military honors at Georgia National Cemetery.



After more than seven decades listed as missing in action, U.S. Army Corporal Anthony Konze has finally been identified and will be laid to rest with full military honors in Georgia on Friday, July 18, 2025.

What we know:

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 1, 1930, Konze was the eldest of eight children. He enlisted in the Army on October 5, 1949, and served with Company C, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division during the Korean War. He was reported missing in action near Changyong, South Korea, on September 1, 1950.

Although deemed "non-recoverable" in 1956, Konze’s remains actually discovered in November 1951 in a closed foxhole near Sin’gi-ri, South Korea, alongside two other soldiers. His body was interred as an unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific—known as the Punchbowl—in Honolulu.

It wasn’t until June 2021 that the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) disinterred the remains as part of a broader identification effort. On December 18, 2024, following extensive scientific analysis, Konze was officially identified.

Konze is survived by three sisters—Carol Roberson of the Atlanta area, and Irene Eagan and Loretta Bergsma of New York—as well as numerous extended family members who remember him as a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend.

Funeral and Burial Information

What you can do:

The public is invited to attend Corporal Konze’s services:

Funeral Service

When: Friday, July 18 at 12 p.m.

Where: Darby Funeral Home, 480 East Main St., Canton, GA

Attendees and media are asked to arrive by 11:30 a.m.

A procession to the cemetery will begin at 1 p.m.

Burial with Full Military Honors

When: Friday, July 18 at 2 p.m.

Where: Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA

Non-procession attendees should arrive by 1:15 p.m.