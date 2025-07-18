Georgia teen charged with murdering 8-year-old relative at home, GBI says

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a teenager and a Bainbridge woman in connection with the deadly shooting of an 8-year-old boy.

Authorities say the 13-year-old is facing a charge of felony murder.

What we know:

The GBI says they were requested by the Decatur County Sheriff's Office to help with the death investigation shortly before midnight on July 11.

According to investigators, the shooting happened at a home on the 3000 block of Vada Road in Bainbridge.

Authorities say at that time, the 13-year-old shot his relative with a firearm. Officials do not believe there were any adults in the home at the time of the shooting, but a 1-year-old child was also there and was not harmed.

By the time officers responded to a 911 call, the 8-year-old victim had died.

Days later, GBI agents arrested 49-year-old Knisha Perkins and the teen. Perkins is charged with three counts of second-degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The 13-year-old is charged with one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

Details about what led up to the shooting remain limited.

Officials have not released any information about how Perkins, the 13-year-old suspect, and the victim were related.

What's next:

The 8-year-old’s body has been sent to the GBI Crime lab for an autopsy. Perkins remains in custody at the Decatur County Jail. The 13-year-old was booked into the Decatur County Youth Detention Center.

What you can do:

This case remains active. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090 or send an anonymous tip to 1-800-597-8477.