Fulton County residents slamming proposed 12% property tax hike

The Brief Fulton County proposes a 12% property tax increase, drawing strong public criticism Residents say the hike unfairly burdens working families while benefiting the wealthy A second public hearing is set for August 6 at the Fulton County Government Center



Fulton County residents are voicing strong opposition to a proposed 12% property tax increase, criticizing local leaders for ignoring the financial strain on everyday homeowners.

What they're saying:

During a recent Board of Commissioners meeting, multiple residents spoke out against the plan, calling the proposed hike excessive and unfair.

"Our commissioners are not listening to what the residents in Fulton County are saying, which is that we don’t have the money to subsidize millionaires and billionaires who are getting tax breaks from the county, who are getting sweetheart deals," said resident Devin Barrington-Ward.

County officials say the tax increase is necessary, though many residents argue the burden is too great amid rising costs of living.

What you can do:

A second public meeting is scheduled for Aug. 6 at the Fulton County Government Center, where residents will have another opportunity to weigh in before any final decisions are made.