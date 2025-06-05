Alpharetta holding public meetings to discuss 2026 millage rate proposal

article

The Brief Due to the forecasted impact of property tax assessments, the City of Alpharetta is advertising a property tax increase of 6.50% for the M&O levy. The city is hosting three meetings to allow the public to voice their opinions on proposed property tax increase.



The millage rate in Alpharetta will stay the same this year, but because of increased property values, the city is expected to have higher revenue, according to city leaders.

What we know:

The proposed 2026 fiscal year budget leaves the millage rate at its current 5.750 level, but due to a forecasted impact of property tax reassessments, the City is advertising a property tax increase of 6.50% for the M&O (maintenance and operations) levy.

The proposed M&O millage rate exceeds the rollback millage rate, which means three public hearings must be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the property tax increase.

The meetings will take place in Council Chambers at Alpharetta City Hall, located at 2 Park Plaza.

The meeting times are:

June 15 at 6:30 p.m.

June 23 at 11:30 a.m.

June 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Dig deeper:

The increased revenue will go towards funding public safety and economic development, according to city leaders.

According to the city, the FY2026 millage rate, couple with homestead exemptions, will reportedly keep Alpharetta an affordable place to live.

Citizens are also encouraged to view the adopted budget on the City of Alpharetta website, www.alpharetta.ga.us and through the financial transparency portal https://cleargov.com/georgia/fulton/city/alpharetta.

The millage rate has stayed the same in Alpharetta since 2009.