DeKalb County offering $206M in property tax relief to homeowners

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson has announced more than $206 million in tax relief for eligible homeowners.

The Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax (EHOST) is for property owners in the county with homestead exemptions.

By the numbers:

Homeowners applying for the exemption must own and occupy the home as their primary residence as of the start of the year, have all vehicles registered in DeKalb County at the primary residence, have a Georgia ID or Georgia driver’s license showing their residency at the property, file income taxes from the property, and not have a homestead exemption anywhere else.

For a home with a fair market value of $450,000, the savings will be $424. For a home with the value of $300,000, the savings will be $275.

What they're saying:

"DeKalb County is the only county in the state with a one penny sales tax that’s dedicated 100 percent to property tax relief, " Cochran-Johnson said. "All residents with a homestead exemption will receive the EHOST credit. Taxpayers have until July 14 to apply for a homestead exemption."

What you can do:

You can learn how to file for a homestead exemption here.

Taxpayers have until July 14 to apply.