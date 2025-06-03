Savannah Chrisley speaks out on parents' release and advocacy journey

article

Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are back home in Nashville after receiving full presidential pardons from former President Donald Trump, ending their federal prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, spoke publicly for the first time since their release in a solo episode of her podcast Unlocked, describing an emotional journey that included advocacy, political lobbying, and intense personal sacrifice.

"This just does not feel real," Chrisley said. "I literally worked day in and day out to fight for their freedom and for justice to be served — and it was finally happening."

On May 27, Savannah said she received a phone call from Trump informing her that he would be granting her parents clemency. "I was walking into Sam’s Club when I got the call," she recalled. "It was a full-circle moment."

The next day, Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from federal custody. Savannah, who had traveled to Florida to retrieve her father, described scenes outside the prison where supporters flew Trump flags and cheered.

"I stood in front of the press and said I hoped the Bureau of Prisons would abide by the order for immediate release," she said. "About 30 minutes later, my dad was in the car with me headed home."

Savannah also spoke about the emotional weight of seeing her father walk out of prison. "All I could remember was watching him walk in and walk away from me — and now he was walking out and toward me," she said. "It was the most emotional thing I’ve ever gone through."

While Julie did not appear at the family’s recent press conference, Savannah said her mother has been quietly settling in, spending time with family and catching up on what she missed.

"I laid on my bed with her the first morning and showed her my Instagram, all the posts and videos," she said.

Addressing criticism online that the pardons were improperly obtained, Savannah denied any wrongdoing. "These claims are laughable," she said. "The reason my parents got presidential pardons is because I refused to give up on them, and the administration did their research and saw the injustices."

Savannah praised Trump and Alice Johnson — a criminal justice reform advocate and formerly incarcerated woman who was pardoned by Trump — as well as officials at the Bureau of Prisons. She credited BOP Director Billy Marshall for his role in overseeing their release.

"I love the platform this injustice has given me," she said. "Now that I have more time, I’m going to keep advocating. My parents got a second chance — I want to help others get theirs too."

The couple, known for their USA Network series Chrisley Knows Best, were convicted in 2022 of defrauding banks out of more than $30 million and evading taxes. Prosecutors said they submitted false documents to secure loans while living lavishly on luxury cars, travel, and designer goods, then walked away from repayment responsibilities by declaring bankruptcy. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and Julie to seven. They were also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.

Throughout their legal battles, the Chrisleys maintained their innocence. Their legal team alleged the trial involved misconduct, including illegal searches and biased prosecution.

The Chrisleys plan to return to television with a new docuseries set to premiere on Lifetime later this year. Cameras were rolling during their homecoming and the first reunion between Todd and Julie. The family also says the couple has received offers for additional TV appearances.

Savannah said filming for the new show resumed immediately following their release and will chronicle the family’s legal fight, her advocacy efforts, and the road to clemency.

Savannah also confirmed her parents will appear on her podcast by the end of June and are relaunching their own podcast to share their personal stories post-prison.

"The sun will shine," she told listeners. "When you feel like you can’t go on, God gives you the strength for one more day. And look — both my parents are home."

