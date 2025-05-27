President Trump to grant full pardons to reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

article

The Brief Todd and Julie Chrisley, convicted of financial crimes in 2022, will be granted full pardons by President Donald Trump. The Chrisleys were found guilty of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS through tax evasion and bank fraud schemes. Savannah Chrisley sought a presidential pardon for her parents, which was granted by President Trump in May 2025.



Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted of financial crimes in 2022 by an Atlanta jury and sentenced to federal prison, are expected to be granted full pardons.

Margo Martin, Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor, posted a video to social media showing President Donald Trump calling Savannah and Grayson, the couple's children, to let them know about the news.

President Trump to pardon Chrisleys

What they're saying:

"Your parents are going to be free and clean," the President told the family. "Wish them good luck."

"Mr. President, I just want to say thank you for bringing my parents back," Grayson Chrisley told the President.

The firm said the pardon followed a petition detailing what they called "serious misconduct" by federal prosecutors and violations of the couple’s constitutional rights.

"This pardon corrects a deep injustice and restores two devoted parents to their family and community," said Alex Little, a partner at Litson PLLC. "President Trump recognized what we’ve argued from the beginning: Todd and Julie were targeted because of their conservative values and high profile. Their prosecution was tainted by multiple constitutional violations and political bias."

"Todd and Julie’s case is exactly why the pardon power exists: to correct misguided prosecutions and reaffirm basic constitutional protections," Little added. "Thanks to President Trump, the Chrisley family can now begin healing and rebuilding their lives."

Chrisleys' pardon petition

Dig deeper:

The petition alleged that the couple's conviction was based on an illegal raid, reliance on compromised evidence, and false testimony by a key government witness. During their incarceration, both Todd and Julie were recognized for their behavior, with Julie earning 43 educational certificates and Todd advocating for better prison conditions—efforts that, according to the firm, contributed to the closure of a dangerous federal facility.

Support for the pardon reportedly came from members of Congress, civic leaders, and community advocates. Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where she publicly thanked Trump for what she described as standing up "against political prosecutions and fighting for families like hers."

Todd and Julie Chrisley trial

The backstory:

Todd and Julie Chrisley, along with their accountant Peter Tarantino, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

The case involved two main fraudulent schemes: tax evasion and bank fraud.

Prosecutors say the Chrisleys funneled Todd's income into accounts under Julie’s name and subsequently transferred these funds to family members to avoid detection by the IRS.

Tarantino was found guilty of making false statements to federal agents to mislead the IRS.

Prosecutors also say that, along with Todd’s former business partner, Mark Braddock, the Chrisleys used falsified financial documents to secure loans and lines of credit from various banks by grossly inflating their assets.

Todd and Julie Chrisley legal woes

Timeline:

March 2014: "Chrisley Knows Best" premieres on USA Network, showcasing the Chrisley family's lavish lifestyle.

2012: Todd Chrisley files for bankruptcy, citing nearly $50 million in debt, including multiple mortgages and a $4.4 million loan from Julie.

August 2019: A federal grand jury in Atlanta indicts Todd and Julie on 12 counts, including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and tax evasion. Prosecutors allege they submitted false documents to secure over $30 million in loans and hid income from the IRS.

August 14, 2019: The Chrisleys turn themselves in and plead not guilty.

May 17, 2022: Federal trial begins in Atlanta.

June 7, 2022: After a nearly three-week trial, Todd and Julie are found guilty on all counts, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, tax fraud, and wire fraud.

November 21, 2022: Sentencing takes place: Todd receives 12 years in federal prison; Julie receives 7 years. Both are also sentenced to 16 months of probation.

January 17, 2023: Todd reports to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida; Julie reports to Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

September 2023: Both receive slight sentence reductions for good behavior.

September 2024: A federal judge resentences Julie to 7 years in prison, reaffirming her original sentence after an appeal.

March 2025: Savannah Chrisley seeks a presidential pardon from Donald Trump for her parents, citing perceived corruption in their trial.

May 2025: Todd and Julie remain incarcerated, with ongoing appeals and legal strategies in progress.

May 27, 2025: President Donald Trump pardons the couple.

What's next:

The president told the Chrisleys he would like to get "this done" within the next 24 hours.

