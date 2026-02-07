SWAT standoff underway after 2 Atlanta officers injured in shooting

The Brief Two APD officers were ambushed while responding to a "shots fired" call at a Cheshire Bridge Road apartment complex. The suspect is currently in a barricaded standoff with SWAT after an exchange of gunfire with arriving officers. Both injured officers were treated at the hospital and have been released.



Two Atlanta police officers were injured in a shooting Saturday morning after responding to reports of gunfire, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

The officers were "immediately" fired upon when they arrived at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road NE around 7:55 a.m., police said.

One officer was grazed by a bullet and another sustained lacerations during the ambush, according to APD. Both officers were transported to a local hospital and have since been released.

Police confirmed that officers returned fire, though it is currently unknown if the suspect was struck. The suspect remains barricaded in an apartment, according to officers.

FOX 5's Kaitlynn Pratt reported a massive law enforcement presence at the scene, including SWAT teams and armored vehicles.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if they know the shooter's identity or if anyone is in the apartment with him.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called to lead the investigation, which is standard procedure in Georgia for officer-involved shootings.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.