Gwinnett County Officer Tamang remembered by community, family

Law enforcement officers and state leaders, including Gov. Brian Kemp, gathered Saturday morning to pay their final respects to Gwinnett County Police Officer Pradeep Tamang.

The parking lot at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville was filled with hundreds of officers from across the Atlanta metro who came to celebrate the life of the 25-year-old officer.

The backstory:

Officer Tamang was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, Feb. 1, while investigating a fraud case involving a stolen credit card at a Holiday Inn Express.

During the investigation last Sunday, a suspect identified as Kevyn Andrews allegedly opened fire in an unprovoked attack. The gunfire struck Officer Tamang and Master Police Officer David Reed. While Officer Tamang tragically passed away at the hospital, Officer Reed continues to recover from his injuries.

What they're saying:

At Saturday's service, Gwinnett Police Chief J.D. McClure awarded Tamang three posthumous honors, including the Medal of Valor, the department’s highest award. Chief McClure also expressed gratitude for the suspect's arrest, stating, "Justice will be served. Officer Reed remains in our prayers as he recovers from his injuries, and we will continue to rally around him."

Officer Tamang’s path to the Gwinnett County Police Department was defined by a deep commitment to others. Before graduating from the police academy last May, he served as a private investigator and a corrections officer at the Dauphin County Jail in Pennsylvania. His classmates remembered him as a man "beaming with excitement" for his career.

His fiancée shared a moving tribute to his character: "Pradeep was a loving and caring partner who was always there for me. It was a privilege to love and know him all these years. He came into my life and made it so much better."

What you can do:

The Gwinnett County Police Department has set up a fundraiser to support Officer Tamang’s family and MPO Reed. Click here to donate.