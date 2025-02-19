Savannah Chrisley to make formal plea for clemency for parents

article

The Brief Savannah Chrisley is actively seeking clemency for her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022. She claims that the prosecution was influenced by misconduct, constitutional violations, and political bias, with an OIG report supporting her claims of improper evidence handling. Savannah has submitted a formal pardon request to former President Donald Trump and plans to discuss criminal justice reform at CPAC. The emotional toll on her family is significant, with Savannah highlighting the impact on her younger siblings. Her advocacy extends beyond her parents' case, aiming to address broader issues within the justice system, including prosecutorial conduct and sentencing fairness.



Savannah Chrisley, daughter of reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, is actively seeking clemency for her parents, who were convicted on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Unlocked, recorded on Feb. 8, but released on Wednesday, Chrisley detailed her ongoing efforts to secure a pardon from former President Donald Trump. She emphasized her belief that her parents were wrongfully prosecuted and that the justice system failed them.

Todd & Julie Chrisley remain behind bars

The backstory:

Todd is currently serving a 10-year sentence, while Julie is serving a seven-year sentence. Savannah, now the primary guardian of her younger brother Grayson, 18, and niece Chloe, 12, believes her parents were wrongfully prosecuted due to prosecutorial misconduct, constitutional violations, and political bias.

Savannah Chrisley's calls for clemancy

What we know:

In a recent episode of her podcast, Unlocked, recorded on February 8, Savannah Chrisley detailed her efforts to secure a pardon from former President Donald Trump. She claims that Georgia Department of Revenue officials and federal prosecutors mishandled evidence and unfairly targeted her parents due to their conservative political views. An Office of Inspector General (OIG) report supports her claims, stating that Georgia investigators used improper means to access the Chrisleys’ financial records. Savannah also alleges that during her mother’s resentencing in 2024, the judge imposed a harsher sentence in retaliation for her public support of Trump.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when, or if, her parents would receive clemency or pardons.

Savannah Chrisley using podcast to advocate for parents

What they're saying:

Savannah Chrisley has been vocal about her mission, stating, "I just needed to clear the air, get the truth out there, and actually let you guys know what I’m asking for." She expressed concern over the alleged misconduct, saying, "This should scare the absolute hell out of you. We are all walking around living our day-to-day lives, and in the background, people in power are abusing their authority." She also highlighted the emotional toll on her family, recounting a moment when Chloe asked, "Is it our turn next?" after seeing news reports of January 6 defendants receiving pardons.

Will Trump pardon the Chrisleys?

What's next:

Savannah has submitted a formal pardon request to Trump, complete with legal arguments and letters from multiple Republican members of Congress. She plans to discuss criminal justice reform at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C., on February 22, before attending a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago that evening. Despite the challenges, Savannah remains determined, stating, "Closed mouths don’t get fed. So, yes, I’m asking President Trump for a pardon. And I won’t stop fighting until my parents are home."

Savannah Chrisley’s fight continues

Why you should care:

Savannah Chrisley’s fight extends beyond her parents’ case. She insists, "Even after my parents come home, I will continue to fight for justice for those who can’t fight for themselves. My mission is to completely dismantle the [Federal Bureau of Prisons] and create a system for rehabilitation, not abuse." Her efforts highlight broader issues within the justice system, raising questions about prosecutorial conduct and the fairness of sentencing, especially in politically charged cases.