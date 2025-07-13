MLB All-Star Game: Celebrities swing for the fences at softball game

The Brief Fans and celebrities alike packed Truist Park for the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. The game came down to the wire—nearly ending in a home run challenge—but the American League team ultimately secured the win with a narrow two-point victory. The All-Star festivities continue Monday with the Home Run Derby, followed by the All-Star Game on Tuesday.



Fans flooded The Battery hours ahead of the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on Saturday night, hoping to catch a glimpse of a star-studded lineup that featured everything from Braves legends to Grammy-winning artists and reality TV favorites.

The game, part of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Weekend festivities, brought out some of the biggest names in sports, music, and entertainment.

What we know:

Despite the laid-back, exhibition-style setting, the competition was anything but casual.

The game came down to the wire—nearly ending in a home run challenge—but the American League team ultimately secured the win with a narrow two-point victory.

Former Atlanta Braves catcher Javy López managed the National League squad, while Grammy-winning producer and Atlanta native Jermaine Dupri led the American League to victory. Their teams featured a diverse mix of talent, including comedian Druski, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, Real Housewives star Kandi Burruss, ESPN sportscaster Elle Duncan, and rapper Quavo.

What they're saying:

Duncan said she was impressed with the athleticism on display.

"It’s really cool to see the untapped talent," Duncan said. "All these people are musicians or actors. Quavo—people don’t know because they’re not from here—but he’s a five-star athlete."

Quavo channeled his hometown pride as he stepped up to the plate. "Acuña Jr. We do it for the A, baby. Do it for the A!" he said, referencing Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.

Though most of the celebrities weren’t professional athletes, many brought competitive energy to the field.

"I was always a musical theater kid, an entertainment kid," Burruss said. "We’ve got to work this sports thing out, though. But I will say, I bring winning energy."

Singer and rapper Ronnie DeVoe called the event a "bucket list" moment.

"You think of America’s pastime, this is what it’s all about," DeVoe said.

But beyond the scoreboard, the stars said the real win was the chance to bring the city together for a weekend of celebration.

"That’s what I love the most," Burruss added. "I’m born and raised in Atlanta, so anything that’s part of building up the city is special."

What's next:

The All-Star festivities continue Monday with the Home Run Derby, followed by the All-Star Game on Tuesday.