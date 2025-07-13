West Nile virus detected in Fulton County

article

The Brief The positive test results were reported in Hapeville and northwest Atlanta. The BOH said it will work with a mosquito control vendor to eliminate mosquitoes in the areas where West Nile was detected. The CDC said symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.



Two mosquito traps in Fulton County tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to the Fulton County Board of Health.

West Nile in Fulton County

What we know:

The positive test results were reported in Hapeville and northwest Atlanta.

The BOH said it will work with a mosquito control vendor to eliminate mosquitoes in the areas where West Nile was detected.

What they're saying:

"Mosquitoes can be dangerous if infected and may pose a serious health risk to people in our area. We want to make sure communities are aware and take necessary precautions to protect themselves," said Dr. Brandon Leftwich, the director of environmental health at the Fulton County BOH.

Stop the spread of West Nile

What you can do:

The BOH offered 5 Ds to prevent mosquito bites and breeding:

Dusk/Dawn – Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.

Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

Drain - Empty any containers holding standing water like buckets, barrels, flowerpots and tarps because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house. Also, trim or remove overgrown grass or weeds.

What is West Nile?

Dig deeper:

West Nile virus disease is caused by a virus that is found in the United States and many other places in the world, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is transmitted to humans most often through mosquitoes. People become infected with the virus when mosquitoes feed on infected birds and then bite people.

The CDC said symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.