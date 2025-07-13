Emory graduate, Atlanta attorney killed in July 4th Texas floods

article

The Brief Huff, Powell & Bailey said Josephine Hardin and her mother were in Texas for the holiday when the flooding hit. Both of them died, according to the law firm. Hardin attended Emory for law school, graduating in 2023. Hardin also volunteered at several places around Atlanta.



An Atlanta-based lawyer and her mother died in the deadly July 4th Texas flooding, according to the woman's law firm.

Hardin and her mother were in Texas for the holiday when the flooding hit. Both of them died, according to the law firm.

Hardin worked for the firm after graduating from Emory University School of Law in 2023, it said.

While in school at Emory, the firm said she served as the editor-in-chief of the Emory International Law Review and was designated a David J. Bederman Fellow of International Law.

The Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation said Hardin volunteered with its Saturday Lawyer Program. "She was passionate about using her legal skills to serve those most in need and often inspired her colleagues to join her in this work," a post on Facebook read.

The law firm said Hardinalso volunteered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank and the Georgia Society of Healthcare Risk Managers.

"In the coming days and weeks, the firm will observe a period of mourning to honor Josephine’s memory and her impactful contributions to this firm, our clients, and the Atlanta legal community," it said.