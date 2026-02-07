Man charged with impersonating Gwinnett County deputy

article

The Brief Samuel Baxter was arrested Thursday for posing as a sheriff's deputy to commit armed robberies and home invasions, according to police. The arrest followed a monthlong investigation by Gwinnett authorities into a group using "the guise of authority" to target victims. Baxter faces multiple violent felony charges and is being held without bond while police search for his accomplices.



The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit has arrested a man accused of participating in a group that impersonated law enforcement to commit violent crimes.

What we know:

Samuel Baxter was taken into custody on Thursday following a nearly monthlong investigation into a series of robberies where suspects allegedly posed as sheriff’s deputies.

Baxter was transported to GCPD Headquarters for an interview regarding his alleged role in the robbery crew. He is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond. Baxter faces several serious felony charges, including home invasion, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a felony.

The backstory:

The investigation began on Jan. 9, after the Gwinnett County Police Department alerted the Sheriff’s Office that a group was using the guise of authority to conduct armed robberies.

Investigators located Baxter after conducting surveillance in DeKalb County. According to authorities, Georgia State Patrol troopers attempted to pull Baxter over after he exited a residence and entered a gray Nissan Sentra.

Police said Baxter failed to comply with officers' commands during the stop. As a result, deputies utilized "controlled techniques" to bring him to the ground and secure him. While an ambulance was called to the scene as a precaution following the use of force, Baxter declined medical attention.

What's next:

Detectives are working to identify other members of the group involved in the impersonation scheme. The Sheriff’s Office has not yet identified the specific locations the group allegedly targeted.