Man seriously injured in shooting on Snapfinger Woods Drive

The Brief A man is in serious condition after being shot inside his vehicle on Snapfinger Woods Drive Saturday morning. Officials say multiple suspects entered the victim's car just moments before the shooting and then fled on foot. No arrests have been made.



DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting on Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 5000 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive around 10:17 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries described as serious.

Investigators believe multiple people got in the victim's car immediately before the shooting occurred. Following the gunfire, they ran away.

What we don't know:

As of Saturday afternoon, no suspect descriptions have been released. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department or submit a tip via the DKPD app.