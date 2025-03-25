Inside Julie Chrisley's prison life: Bonding, card games, and life lessons

article

The Brief Julie Chrisley played a significant role in helping Sharita Matthysse turn her life around, encouraging her to pursue real estate, which led to Matthysse successfully flipping a house shortly after her release from prison. The podcast episode highlighted disparities in sentencing between white-collar and drug-related convictions, with Matthysse noting the harsh mandatory minimum sentences for drug charges compared to the Chrisleys' sentences. Savannah Chrisley criticized the flawed implementation of the First Step Act and the broad application of conspiracy charges, emphasizing the impact on inmates serving longer sentences than necessary.



In a recent episode of her podcast "Unlocked," Savannah Chrisley delved into the experiences of her mother, Julie Chrisley, during her time at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Julie Chrisley, along with her husband Todd, reported to prison in January 2023 after being convicted of bank and tax fraud.

What we know:

Savannah interviewed Sharita Matthysse, a fellow former federal inmate who served eight months alongside Julie. Matthysse, who was incarcerated for conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud, shared insights into their time together and the bond they formed.

Julie Chrisley arrived at FMC Lexington in an SUV around midday, initially quiet but soon known for her quick walking pace and card-playing skills. Matthysse described Julie as a "card shark" and noted their close relationship while working together. Conversations between the two often centered on real estate and entrepreneurship, with Julie encouraging Matthysse to pursue the field upon release. Julie had previously taught a real estate class in prison, and her guidance helped Matthysse flip a house just ten days after her release, earning $60,000.

Julie Chrisley's reputation within the prison was notable, particularly during moments of tension. Matthysse recounted an instance where Julie intervened to dissuade a fellow inmate from returning to drug trafficking, suggesting legitimate paths to earn more money. Julie's influence extended beyond personal interactions, as she and Matthysse reflected on disparities in sentencing between white-collar and drug-related convictions.

What they're saying:

Matthysse credited Julie Chrisley for helping her turn her life around, stating, "She was worried about y’all. She loves you all. You are her world." Savannah echoed this sentiment, sharing that her mother always prioritized her children. "There was never a time where I was like, ‘Where is Mom?’… She was always there."

Savannah also discussed the plea deals offered to her parents—five years for Julie and fifteen for Todd—which they chose to reject in favor of going to trial. She recalled the emotional impact of their sentencing day, just before Thanksgiving, describing it as a "double-edged sword."

The other side:

The podcast episode touched on conditions inside federal prison camps, with Matthysse criticizing the flawed implementation of the First Step Act. She highlighted the extended sentences many inmates face, costing taxpayers upwards of a billion dollars. Matthysse also criticized the broad application of conspiracy charges, noting, "It doesn’t take much to get a conviction."

Savannah shared that her mother’s recent resentencing hearing resulted in the same prison term and two additional years of probation—an addition now deemed an error by prosecutors. "Of course when the government does something wrong it’s a mistake," she remarked.

Dig deeper:

The interview concluded with a surprise phone call from Julie Chrisley from prison, expressing happiness upon hearing Matthysse was on the podcast.

Savannah shared the news of Sharita's successful house flip, to which Julie responded, "I’m so—that makes me so happy."

What's next:

Savannah hinted at a second installment of the interview, expected to be released next week, which will include excerpts from Matthysse’s upcoming book, "Letters to My Daughters From the Inside," set for release on April 1.