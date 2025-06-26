Forest Park Police's drone program proves vital in real-time crime response

The Brief Forest Park Police used their drone first responder program to track and locate a suspect fleeing on foot, preventing a potential medical emergency due to heat exposure inside a tractor-trailer. The drone program, led by Joshua Wilson, allows for real-time tracking and guidance of officers, enhancing safety and efficiency in law enforcement operations. The drones can autonomously fly to scenes and provide critical intelligence before patrol units arrive, showcasing their role as active responders in the department's operations.



A man accused of fraud was caught after running from police and hiding inside a sweltering tractor-trailer, thanks to Forest Park Police's drone first responder program.

What we know:

The June 17 incident began when officers responded to a report of a man using stolen credit cards at an Army surplus store. They soon discovered the man was already under investigation for fraud. When officers attempted to detain him, he fled on foot.

Forest Park Police were ready with backup from above.

What they're saying:

"I think this is the future of law enforcement, honestly," said Joshua Wilson, the department’s Remote Pilot in Command, who leads the drone program.

As the man ran through the streets, Wilson tracked him in real time using a drone launched remotely from inside the department’s command center.

"He had no idea I was there," Wilson said. "He didn’t know he was being watched from above. So he thinks he's beat these officers in a foot chase and able to kind of go around the back and hide."

The suspect ultimately climbed into the back of a tractor-trailer and shut the doors behind him. Wilson guided officers directly to the trailer before the man suffered serious heat-related symptoms.

"There’s no ventilation… and he’s in a metal box on a very hot day," Wilson said. "It could have been really bad for him."

When officers opened the trailer, the man was overheated and weak. "He almost fell off the back as they were trying to get him down," Wilson added. "So it could have been a lot worse."

The drone was dispatched without Wilson ever leaving the department. By entering the address or dropping a pin on a digital map, the drone flew autonomously to the scene. Wilson then took manual control using an Xbox controller.

"Yeah, it’s almost like playing a video game," he said.

Local perspective:

Forest Park Police say their drones are more than just support tools — they’re active responders. The year-old program is designed to improve safety for both officers and suspects, and can be used to assess scenes before officers arrive.

Wilson said the drones often arrive before patrol units and provide critical real-time intelligence.

Forest Park Police credited the drone program for quickly locating the suspect and preventing a medical emergency.