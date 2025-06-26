Braves host Phillies in pivotal weekend series | How you can watch on FOX 5 on Saturday

article

The Brief Atlanta Braves face a crucial series against the Philadelphia Phillies, aiming to close the gap in the National League East standings. Braves' pitching remains strong, but their offense has struggled, with key players not performing at their early-season levels. Missed opportunities in previous games highlight the importance of this series for Atlanta's postseason hopes.



The Atlanta Braves return home Friday for a pivotal three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, aiming to close the gap in the National League East as the season approaches its midpoint.

Braves vs Phillies

What we know:

Atlanta (37‑43) is coming off a split four-game road trip against the New York Mets. The team showed signs of life early, snapping a six-game losing streak with back-to-back wins before fading down the stretch. Now, 11 games behind the Mets and 10 games out of second-place Philadelphia (47‑34), this series looms large.

Philadelphia, just a game off New York's pace, presents a stern test. A strong showing could reignite Atlanta’s postseason hopes; another stumble might all but close the division door.

Pitching reliable, offense stalled

Local perspective:

Atlanta’s pitching staff has remained a bright spot. Spencer Strider rebounded nicely after a brief hamstring issue, and rookie Spencer Schwellenbach continues to earn praise. Even without veteran Chris Sale, the Braves rank among the top 10 in ERA .

But the offense has sputtered in June. Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and rookie Drake Baldwin have been the few consistent contributors. Meanwhile, stars like Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Marcell Ozuna, Sean Murphy and Alex Verdugo have yet to regain their early-season form.

Manager Brian Snitker is hoping home-field advantage at Truist Park helps spark a turnaround.

Squandered chances vs. Miami, Mets

The backstory:

Prior to the Mets series, Atlanta failed to sweep the last-place Marlins—dropping a potential momentum-builder. In New York, clutch opportunities slipped away late. Those missed chances magnify the importance of this weekend’s matchup.

By the numbers:

NL East Standings (as of Friday):

Mets – 48‑34 Phillies – 47‑34 Braves – 37‑43 Marlins – 34‑45 Nationals – 33‑48

What's next:

A series win—or sweep—could give Atlanta some breathing room in a tight divisional race. It would boost confidence that the offense can show up against strong pitching and reinforce the staff’s consistency.

This weekend's series against Philadelphia could prove to be the pivotal moment that defines their season—if they can capitalize.

What you can do:

First pitch on Friday and Saturday is 7:15 p.m. with Sunday's starting at 1:35 p.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta will air Saturday's game beginning at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit Braves.com