Surveillance footage captures bold pendant theft in Newnan jewelry store

article

The Brief Suspect stole a $1,000 star-shaped gold and diamond pendant from Banter by Piercing Pagoda in Newnan on June 6. Surveillance footage suggests the suspect may have concealed additional merchandise, though this is unconfirmed. Police describe the suspect as a middle-aged man in all black clothing and a black and red hat, urging anyone with information to contact investigators.



Police in Newnan are searching for a man accused of stealing a $1,000 pendant from a jewelry store at Ashley Park earlier this month.

What we know:

According to the Newnan Police Department, the theft occurred around 1:15 p.m. on June 6 at Banter by Piercing Pagoda. Investigators said the suspect, described as a middle-aged man dressed in all black clothing and a black and red hat, was seen speaking with an employee while examining jewelry.

While holding a star-shaped gold and diamond pendant in one hand and another pendant in the other, the man allegedly slipped the $1,000 item into his front left pants pocket and left the store without paying. Surveillance footage also suggests the suspect may have concealed additional merchandise in his right pocket, although that has not been confirmed.

What we don't know:

At the time of the theft, the man was already wearing two gold chains, one of which appeared to be missing a pendant.

What they're saying:

Police described the suspect as "armed with charm, charisma, and stealth-like hands."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective S. Ledford at 678-673-5355 or by email at sledford@newnanga.gov.