New braided exit ramp to open Friday for I-85 at North Druid Hills Road

This Friday, a new braided ramp will open for traffic heading north on Interstate 85 in DeKalb County.

The ramp will take you from the interstate to I-85 Access Road/Frontage Road without having to wait at the North Druid Hills stoplight.

What we know:

Officials say the new ramp will serve as one of the access points to Arthur M. Blank Hospital, allowing people quicker access to the area.

As part of the construction project, all three exit lanes onto North Druid Hills Road will now change into right-turn-only lanes, meaning that through traffic to Frontage Road will not be permitted at the intersection.

Dig deeper:

While crews work on the finishing touches, two lanes on the I-85 northbound off-ramp to eastbound North Druid Hills Road will be closed until 6 a.m. on Friday.

There will also be traffic pacing operations happening on the off-ramp.

Motorists should expect delays and prepare for slower speeds while the work is ongoing.