Julie Chrisley seeks court approval to wear civilian attire at resentencing

In brief: Julie Chrisley's attorneys request civilian clothes for her resentencing. Julie Chrisley is in U.S. Marshals Service custody Julie Chrisley to face new resentencing hearing on Sept. 25.



Julie Chrisley’s lawyer is asking a federal judge to be able to wear civilian clothes during her upcoming resentencing hearing in Atlanta.

Chrisley, 51, has served 21 months of her 7-year sentence that was handed down to her after she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted of lying to banks throughout metro Atlanta to obtain $36 million in loans and then hiding their income from the Internal Revenue Service t to avoid paying federal taxes on more than $500,000.

In June, an appeals court ruled in favor of Julie Chrisley, agreeing with her appeal and finding that there was insufficient evidence to prove her involvement in her husband Todd Chrisley's bank fraud scheme from its inception in 2006.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" reality TV star is expected to be in court on Sept. 25 for a hearing on resentencing her.

In a court document filed Wednesday, her attorneys argued that allowing her to wear civilian clothes would help to protect her rights under the Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments.

Earlier this month, Julie Chrisley was transferred from FMC Lexington into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service to be brought back to Atlanta for the hearing.

Meanwhile, Todd Chrisley's appeal was denied, and he is currently serving a 12-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, with a scheduled release date of August 2032.

The couple's former accountant, Peter Tarantino, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and two counts of aiding the filing of false tax returns. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison and ordered to pay a $35,000 fine.