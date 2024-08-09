Former reality TV star Julie Chrisley's request to appear virtually in Atlanta denied

article

Former reality TV star and Atlanta resident Julie Chrisley will have to travel to Atlanta next month for resentencing after her request to be sentenced virtually was denied.

Chrisley's sentence was vacated in June by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, along with their accountant Peter Tarantino, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars. The case involved two main fraudulent schemes: tax evasion and bank fraud.

The appellate court's ruling, detailed in a comprehensive opinion, upheld the convictions for tax evasion and bank fraud against the Chrisleys and their accountant, Peter Tarantino. However, Julie Chrisley's sentence was vacated due to insufficient evidence linking her to losses incurred before 2007. The court remanded her case back to the district court for resentencing, requiring a more precise determination of her involvement and the corresponding financial losses.

Chrisley is currently being held at FMC (Federal Medical Center) Lexington in Kentucky. To appear in Atlanta, the Bureau of Prisons would likely transfer her via the transfer facility in Oklahoma City or place her in a van for a lengthy multi-hour trip while shackled. Either option would impose an "undue physical hardship," according to the motion.

According to the motion, Chrisley's counsel spoke to the counsel for the United States, who did not oppose Chrisley appearing virtually from Kentucky.

It is unknown why the judge for the United States District Court for the Northern District turned down the request.