Savannah Chrisley reveals 'inhumane' prison conditions her parents face

article

Savannah Chrisley, the daughter of reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, gave a candid glimpse of the conditions her parents have been forced to endure during their time in federal prison. She also spoke about the significant emotional toll it has taken on them.

Savannah spent her weekly podcast, "Unlocked", addressing how her mother has been living in conditions she says are "so beyond inhumane that you cannot even make it up."

Todd Chrisley is currently serving his sentence at a federal prison in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie Chrisley is at a separate facility. Savannah shared her distress over the extreme heat: "The heat index was 105-110 degrees, and there's no air conditioning outside the visitation room," Savannah recounted. "Mom said she got physically sick from the heat. It's beyond inhumane."

Savannah also described her visit with her dad on Father's Day, emphasizing the bittersweet nature of their time together.

"We had very intentional conversations," she said. "It doesn't get easier; it gets harder each time you leave, knowing you're leaving them behind."

The heatwave affecting the Southeastern United States has only exacerbated the already harsh conditions in the prison system. Savannah read a letter from a fellow inmate at Todd's facility, a U.S. Marine veteran, who detailed the severe mistreatment and lack of adequate healthcare.

"This letter shook me to my core," Savannah said. "My dad is enduring some of these same things."

Savannah also touched on her broader concerns about the prison system and her advocacy for reform. She expressed her frustration with the lack of support and rehabilitation for inmates, particularly those with mental health issues and veterans.

"This is what your taxpayer dollars are going to—paying for abuse instead of rehabilitation," she stated. "If it means we can create lasting change for everyone, then that's what we're going to do."

In addition to discussing her parents' struggles, Savannah highlighted the personal growth and realizations she has experienced. She emphasized the importance of boundaries and self-care.