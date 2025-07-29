South Fulton police find murder victim during welfare check
South Fulton police investigate a murder on Spring Valley Parkway on July 29, 2025.
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - City of South Fulton police are investigating a murder after officers found the body during a welfare check, according to officials.
What we know:
Officials said officers performed the check around 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3000 block of Spring Valley Parkway. They performed the check after a neighboring law enforcement agency sent them some type of tip.
Officers entered the home when they arrived and found a dead man, according to officers.
A person of interest was identified and taken into custody, according to officials.
What's next:
The department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and are leading the investigation.
What we don't know:
The names of the victim and person of interest have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article came from the South Fulton Police Department via email.