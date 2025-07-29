South Fulton police find murder victim during welfare check

Image 1 of 3 ▼ South Fulton police investigate a murder on Spring Valley Parkway on July 29, 2025.

The Brief A person was found dead in the 3000 block of Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday. The South Fulton Police said officers went to the area around 1 p.m. Police said a person of interest was in custody.



City of South Fulton police are investigating a murder after officers found the body during a welfare check, according to officials.

What we know:

Officials said officers performed the check around 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3000 block of Spring Valley Parkway. They performed the check after a neighboring law enforcement agency sent them some type of tip.

Officers entered the home when they arrived and found a dead man, according to officers.

A person of interest was identified and taken into custody, according to officials.

What's next:

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and are leading the investigation.

What we don't know:

The names of the victim and person of interest have not been released.