Man found deceased in driveway of home on New Hope Road in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Monday morning in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a report of gunfire along New Hope Road near Cascade Road. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the driveway of a home.

According to a homicide commander, there were multiple people in a garage when the shooting occurred. The victim was shot once and staggered outside onto the driveway and died. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing doorbell video to get a better idea of what happened.

Police also said they found drugs and weapons inside the home.

What we don't know:

The victim has not yet been identified, and authorities have not said whether any arrests have been made.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more details become available.