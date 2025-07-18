Man hospitalized after shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The shooting happened overnight on Glen Hollow Drive near Interstate 285. (FOX 5)

Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital in DeKalb County.

FOX 5 cameras spotted police putting up crime scene tape at the Glen Hollow apartments early Friday morning.

What we know:

The apartment complex is located on Glen Hollow Drive, off of Panthersville Road near Interstate 285.

Investigators at the scene say a man was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any other details about the shooting, the victim, or any possible suspects.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.