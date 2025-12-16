Structure heavily damaged in fire in SE Atlanta near cemetery

The Brief Fire damaged a structure near Oakland Cemetery in southeast Atlanta Crews worked to put out hot spots early Wednesday morning No word yet on occupants, injuries, or cause



Firefighters were continuing to battle hot spots around 8 a.m. Tuesday after a structure fire in southeast Atlanta early this morning.

What we know:

The fire broke out on Woodward Avenue near Hill Street, not far from Oakland Cemetery.

Video from the scene shows the building suffered significant damage. At this time, it is unclear whether anyone was inside the structure when the fire started or if there were any injuries.

What's next:

Officials have not released information on what caused the fire. Authorities say they will provide updates as more details become available.