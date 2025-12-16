Expand / Collapse search

Structure heavily damaged in fire in SE Atlanta near cemetery

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 16, 2025 8:44am EST
Atlanta
A fire broke out Tuesday morning on Woodward Avenue near Hill Street, not far from Oakland Cemetery. Crews remained on scene around 8 a.m. working to extinguish lingering flames and prevent the fire from reigniting.

    • Fire damaged a structure near Oakland Cemetery in southeast Atlanta
    • Crews worked to put out hot spots early Wednesday morning
    • No word yet on occupants, injuries, or cause

ATLANTA - Firefighters were continuing to battle hot spots around 8 a.m. Tuesday after a structure fire in southeast Atlanta early this morning.

The fire broke out on Woodward Avenue near Hill Street, not far from Oakland Cemetery. 

Video from the scene shows the building suffered significant damage. At this time, it is unclear whether anyone was inside the structure when the fire started or if there were any injuries.

Officials have not released information on what caused the fire. Authorities say they will provide updates as more details become available.

