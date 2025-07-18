Troubled South Fulton condos' HOA director facing fraud charges

article

The director of a troubled South Fulton condo complex's homeowners association is facing multiple charges after officers arrested her earlier this week.

The arrest of Tabetha Rowe is the latest in a series of legal problems connected with South Fulton's Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway.

What we know:

While details about the arrest remain limited, booking information from the South Fulton Police Department shows Rowe is facing forgery, fraud, and theft by deception charges, among others.

She's due back in court on Aug. 7 and has to stay away from the complex.

Dig deeper:

For years, FOX 5 has reported issues at the Camelot Condominiums, including fires, shootings, and concerns about money management.

In 2023, at least six homicides occurred at the South Fulton complex. The latest incident was a deadly shooting in May.

South Fulton city leaders have called for the city to do more to reduce the violence at the complex. Some have called for the entire property to be shut down for good.

After the latest shooting, a spokesperson for the police department said they’ were continuing "efforts to reduce crime in the Camelot area through targeted patrols and ongoing collaboration with community partners."

Rowe is not the first member of the complex's HOA to face legal problems. In 2023, two members of the organization were charged with stealing funds from a $1.5-million insurance payout meant for victims of a 2020 fire.

